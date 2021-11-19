California’s unemployment rate is falling, but it is still tied with Nevada for the highest in the country.

According to the Associated Press, California created 96,800 jobs in October, rebounding from lower-than-average increases in the previous month. Despite the fact that the state’s unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent from 7.5 percent in September, California remains tied with Nevada for the highest rate in the country.

In October, job growth in the country’s most populated state accounted for 18.2 percent of overall job growth nationwide. Since February, California has gained more than 100,000 new jobs on average every month, while the Employment Development Department recorded a dip in September with a net gain of 47,400.

“As our economy continues to recover from the epidemic, California has once again produced more new jobs than any other state, averaging six-figure job growth for nine months straight—an historic achievement,” stated Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the Associated Press, California’s robust job growth since February are due to the large number of jobs lost at the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, 2.7 million in March and April 2020, as the state was placed on a stay-at-home order.

Despite the fact that California’s COVID limits were in place for longer than other states, the state has managed to reclaim 67.4 percent of those employment in the 18 months since. According to the Associated Press, jobless claims in California, whose employees make up 11.7 percent of the civilian labor force, accounted for more than 25% of all claims in the United States last week.

While California’s job growth were substantial, former Employment Development Department head Michael Bernick, who now monitors employment patterns at the Duane Morris law firm, warned that “other economic employment indices reflect a more unequal and limited rebound.”

In the next months, the main question will be how rising costs due to inflation will affect the employment market in California and across the country. Workers’ earnings may rise as a result of inflation. However, increased prices may cause consumers to spend less, slowing demand and persuading firms to cut jobs.

Price hikes are currently being driven by increased demand combined with a lack of goods caused by supply chain disruption. In the meantime, inflation.