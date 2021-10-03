California’s Student Vaccine Mandate Is a “Sound Judgement,” According to Anthony Fauci.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed his support for California’s decision to require all kids to receive COVID-19 immunizations.

Dana Bash, the host of the State of the Union, asked Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if “other states should follow California’s lead and compel youngsters to get vaccinated for the coronavirus before going to school?”

“You know, I’m not going to make recommendations to other states; I’ll leave that to their leaders,” Fauci said on CNN.

“However, I believe what the governor did in California was sound judgment,” he continued.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated on Friday that once the COVID-19 vaccine has gotten complete approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, all students in the state would be required to get vaccinated (FDA).

“Vaccines for measles, mumps, and other diseases are already required in our schools. Why? Because vaccines work,” Newsom said in a Friday tweet. “This is about ensuring the safety and health of our children.”

As a result of California’s statement, it will be the first state in the United States to make the vaccine mandatory for all schoolchildren.

Fauci also discussed religious exemptions for vaccines during his CNN speech on Sunday. Thousands of petitions for “religious exemptions to coronavirus” have been received in various states and cities, including Washington, D.C., according to Bash. She questioned Fauci if he was aware of any prominent religions that are anti-vaccine, and if he was concerned that people are misusing religious and medical exemptions to circumvent vaccination requirements.

There are “very few religions that truly state you can’t do that,” according to Fauci.

“When it comes to actual recognized religions, there are very few that will not allow you to get vaccinated,” Fauci added.

Former California Governor Jerry Brown signed a measure ending religious vaccine exemptions in the state “because it was being exploited,” he said.

“I simply want people to understand how critical it is to get this outbreak under control. The idea of being vaccinated, for example, getting children in school immunized, as Governor Newsom in California is doing right nowâ€”things like that aren’t new,” Fauci said, noting that his own children had to get “a number of vaccines” to attend school. This is a condensed version of the information.