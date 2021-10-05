California’s private prison ban is unconstitutionally impeding immigration enforcement, according to a judge.

An appeals court ruled on Tuesday that a California law intended to prohibit the use of private prisons in the state is unconstitutional because it likely interferes with the federal government’s capacity to enforce immigration law.

The bill, known as AB 32, would have made it illegal for the state to enter or renew contracts with private, for-profit prisons to house state inmates. According to the bill’s language, it would have prohibited state inmates from being “incarcerated in a private, for-profit prison facility” after 2028.

The statute hampered the federal government’s immigration policy, according to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2-1 decision, because US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) relies on private detention centers in California to detain undocumented immigrants. Judge Kenneth Lee authored the decision, which was co-authored by Judge Bridget S. Bade.

The court stated, “California’s statute would thus compel the United States to close all ICE detention sites within the state.”

California cannot intrude into the sphere of the federal government’s exclusive authority to hold undocumented and other removable aliens if the state statute clashes with federal law and breaches the intergovernmental immunity theory, according to the court.

The measure also “bulldozes over the federal government’s capacity to detain immigrants by attempting to outlaw all current immigration detention facilities in California,” according to the report.

Judge Mary H. Murguia defended the bill in her dissent, citing instances of “substandard conditions, inadequate medical care, sexual assault, and deaths in for-profit facilities” and denying that it discriminates against the federal government.

She stated, “Nothing in AB 32 prohibits the federal authorities from apprehending and detaining noncitizens who are unlawfully present in the country.”

Former President Donald Trump appointed both Bade and Lee, while former President Barack Obama appointed Murguia.

The law had previously been affirmed by a district court judge, but the federal government and GEO Group, a private prison company that operates two immigrant detention centers, had appealed, according to the Los Angeles Times. California said it had the legal authority to protect its inmates’ health and safety.

In a news statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who drafted the law while in the State Assembly, noted. This is a condensed version of the information.