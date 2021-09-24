California’s largest utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2020 Zogg Fire.

According to the Associated Press, California’s largest power company was charged with manslaughter after their equipment triggered a wildfire in Northern California last year.

After finding Pacific Gas and Electric “criminally accountable” for the Zogg Fire, which killed four people and destroyed over 200 homes near Redding in 2020, the Shasta County District Attorney filed 31 charges against the utility, including 11 felonies.

The fire was caused when a gray pine tree fell into a PG&E transmission line, according to state authorities. The counties of Shasta and Tehama sued PG&E for negligence, charging that the utility company failed to remove the tree despite the fact that it had been marked for removal two years prior.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after its outdated equipment was blamed for a number of fires, including the 2018 Camp Fire near Paradise, which killed 85 people and damaged 10,000 homes, and it faced hundreds of lawsuits.

Officials at PG&E have admitted that the company hasn’t always lived up to expectations, but that improvements in leadership and other areas have put the company on the right track and that it will improve. They have outlined a number of changes, including the use of more advanced technology to avoid starting wildfires and to aid in their detection.

PG&E is also on probation for an eight-person pipeline explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Bruno in 2010, which resulted in a federal judge overseeing the corporation. PG&E has been chastised by a judge and California power regulators for failing to keep agreements to limit the dangers presented by trees near its power lines.

Last summer, PG&E emerged from bankruptcy and reached a $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims. However, it is still facing civil and criminal charges.

In April, the district attorney’s office in Sonoma County filed charges in connection with a 2019 fire that forced almost 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, the majority of the approximately 70,000 victims who have filed claims for damages caused by PG&E’s past wrongdoings are still waiting for payment from a trust established after the bankruptcy. The trust, which is operated separately of PG&E, is on the verge of running out of money, with about $2 billion in the hole. This is a condensed version of the information.