California’s Giant Forest, which is home to thousands of Sequoia trees, has escaped the latest wildfire threats.

Despite a wildfire blazing close on the western side of the Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks, the famous Sequoia trees of California’s Giant Forest were left undisturbed Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The KNP Complex, which began as two distinct lightning-sparked fires that subsequently merged, has now grown across 39 square miles of land in the area, fueled by the burning of various types of trees in the mountain range.

The Sequoia trees were not damaged by the fire, according to fire information officer Mark Garrett.

“As of right now, none of our trees have been damaged,” Garrett added.

Around 2,000 trees can be found in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, including the General Sherman Tree, which is thought to be the world’s largest by volume, according to the Associated Press. The complex did recently breach the forest’s border near a clump of giant trees known as the Four Guardsmen, according to Garrett, but workmen had coated their bases in fire-resistant materials and brushed away grass surrounding the trees that may allow further spread.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

As a “low-intensity fire” passed through, firefighting crews kept an eye on it to make sure it didn’t harm the sequoias, he added.

Giant Forest has been subjected to planned burns for decades, which are carefully set and controlled to burn away vegetation that could otherwise serve as fuel for a fire like the KNP Complex and allow it to spread.

Redwood Canyon is the next closest sequoia forest, but it’s at least 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) away, and the fire would have to move up and down terrain to get there, according to Garrett.

“However, like Giant Forest, that grove has also received prescribed burn treatments for several decades, dating back to the late 1960s, so that grove is similarly well-equipped to turn a high-intensity fire into a low-intensity fire,” he said.

Another forest fire in Sequoia country, to the south, was moving slowly.

The Windy Fire, which burned for more than 42 square miles (108 square kilometers) in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and on the Tule River Indian Reservation, was only 5% contained.

“The fire behavior isn’t as bad as it appears. This is a condensed version of the information.