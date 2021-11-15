California’s gas prices have reached an all-time high.

According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices in California have reached a new all-time high for the second day in a row, with fuel costs continuing to rise across the country.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the nation’s most populous state was $4.682 on Monday, up from $4.676 on Sunday, which beat a record set in October 2012.

On Monday, the average price of normal gasoline in the United States was $3.415 per gallon.

Heavy rainstorms in Northern California have hampered production capacity, according to AAA, and this has resulted in a “supply constraint” in the state.