California’s fraying safety net may determine Gavin Newsom’s fate in the recall election.

This article was written in collaboration with Capital & Main.

Even though California’s jobless rate remains significantly above the national average, federal unemployment assistance has come to a halt. The state’s own eviction moratorium is about to expire, and hundreds of thousands of people who are behind on their rent are struggling to get the help they were promised.

The first wave of the pandemic, which began 18 months ago, was primarily a health crisis. What California is facing now, with caseloads on the rise again yet public support for individuals still struggling with COVID-related job loss coming to an end, is a multifaceted problem—and the state’s safety net is going to be tested to its breaking point.

This is a terrible scenario for low-income residents and communities of color in California who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Last weekend, practically all federal unemployment benefits expired, including those for gig workers and the self-employed, two huge groups of Californians who are ordinarily excluded from unemployment compensation programs.

Some of this time might have seemed about correct before the delta variation triggered a significant increase in COVID infection rates. After Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the state broadly reopened in mid-June, the government assistance wasn’t going to endure forever, but its impending expiration appeared to coincide with a robust California business recovery.

Infections and positive test rates have risen dramatically since then. Delta’s remarkable transmissibility—experts estimate that the mutation spreads twice as fast as its predecessors—predicts a terrible fall. The commercial recovery has been patchy, and the reopening of public and private schools, as well as some districts’ failure to enforce student mask laws, raises doubts about how long some of those institutions can stay open if infection rates continue to rise. And any such shutdown might reintroduce working families to the child-care concerns that previously forced many of them to stay at home for months.

“When the Delta variant is surging,” Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) stated last week.

On September 4, the federal government terminated four critical pandemic-related aid programs. One provided assistance to contractors, part-time and gig workers, and self-employed people who did not qualify for unemployment benefits.