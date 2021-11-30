California’s ban on high-capacity magazines has been upheld, prompting gun rights groups to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

According to the Associated Press, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals maintained California’s ban on high-capacity magazines on Tuesday, overturning a ruling by two lower court judges who found the limitation violated the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to carry weapons.

The court found in a 7-4 ruling that “the statute forbids no weapon, but merely limits the size of the magazine that may be used with firearms.”

Gun owners’ rights organizations who have hoped to bring weapons disputes before a more conservative-leaning US Supreme Court have vowed to do so right away.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.