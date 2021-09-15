Californians vote to keep Democratic Governor Jerry Brown in office.

Californians decisively voted Tuesday to maintain their Democratic governor, rejecting a Republican attempt to topple him in a special recall election fueled by mask mandates and Covid lockdowns.

Gavin Newsom easily survived a vote of no confidence, which could have resulted in him being replaced by a Republican with only a minority of the vote in one of the most liberal sections of the country.

With more than 60% of the ballots counted, NBC, CNN, and Fox News predicted that Newsom would win, despite two-thirds of the electorate voting against him.

Moments after the race was called, a victorious Newsom declared, “‘No’ is not the only thing that was communicated today.”

“I’d like to concentrate on what we agreed on as a state. We agreed to science, and we agreed to vaccines. We agreed to put an end to the pandemic.”

As the virus spread across California, Newsom acted fast, urging people to stay at home and closing schools, both of which scientists welcomed.

However, business owners accused him for smothering their companies, and parents grumbled about having to keep their children at home.

The election was closely followed by lawmakers around the country as a possible barometer of how incumbents who listened to doctors rather than irate voters would perform at the polls.

Larry Elder, 69, a right-wing talk radio host who has openly expressed his support for former President Donald Trump, was Newsom’s principal opponent.

Elder, taking a page from Trump’s 2020 election playbook, launched a website alleging voter fraud and asking state officials “examine and alleviate the distorted outcomes” of the election before the polls closed.

He asked his followers to be “gracious in loss” during what he had previously dubbed as a “Victory Party.”

He told a crowd strewn with red “Make America Great Again” hats, “We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war.”

The first question on Tuesday’s ballot was whether Newsom, 53, should remain in office.

The second question, which only came into effect if a majority of voters wanted him gone, questioned who of 46 candidates should replace him.

Traditional politicians competed for the prize alongside a YouTube sensation, a “Billboard Queen,” and Caitlyn Jenner.

The recall effort, which has cost the state $280 million, is one of 55 in the state’s history to remove a governor.

They’ve mostly gone nowhere, but Newsom’s pandemic tactics gave this endeavor life.

