Californians are being urged to save electricity in the face of extreme heat warnings and the threat of wildfires.

The state energy grid operator is urging Californians to conserve electricity amid extreme heat warnings and the risk of wildfires, according to the Associated Press.

The state energy grid operator called for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Because there was a significant demand for air conditioning, there was a chance of a power outage. After the alarm expired, no serious power outages were recorded, but the request was extended from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning over the desert into Nevada, as well as a heat advisory for the Central Valley and inland Southern California. Aside from the heat, the area has remained dry, prompting forecasters to warn of a higher danger of wildfires due to dry lightning.

The combination of probable dry lightning, strong winds, and dry fuels could result in severe fire weather conditions, according to forecasters.

A fire weather watch has been issued for parts of Northern California’s interior from Thursday evening through Friday evening due to a weather system that is predicted to produce thunderstorms, lightning, and erratic gusts.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, nearly 15,000 firefighters were working on 14 major wildfires and several smaller new fires. Three of the state’s 20 largest fires on record are among them.

The second-largest fire in California history has scorched nearly 1,441 square miles in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades region (3,732 square kilometers). Although the Dixie Fire was 59 percent contained, new evacuation orders for parts of Shasta County were issued.

More than 1,280 structures, including 688 individual homes, have been destroyed.

The Caldor Fire, which burned for approximately 340 square miles (880 square kilometers) in the Sierra near Lake Tahoe, was 50 percent confined to the south. Residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe were allowed to return home last weekend after firefighters had achieved enough success fighting the state’s 15th-largest fire. Nearly 1,000 structures have been tallied destroyed, including 776 single-family dwellings, with 95 percent of inspections finished.

The four major casino hotels in Stateline, Nevada, including the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, which is currently closed, reopened on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.