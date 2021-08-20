California wildfires have already set a new record for acres burned, and some fear the situation will worsen.

According to the Associated Press, California wildfires have already set a record for the number of acres burned, and some people are worried that the fires may get worse because the deadliest flames are often driven by powerful winds.

By this time next year, the quantity of land burned in 2021 will have surpassed the amount torched the previous year. Bill Deverell, a history professor at the University of Southern California who teaches about fire in the West, is afraid that the pattern from prior years signals to greater disasters.

“We’ve arrived. It’s not August yet, yet the size, spread, and destruction of summer 2021 wildfires do not promise well for the months ahead,” Deverell said. “The emergence of patterns in the West over the previous two decades is highly uncomfortable and concerning: hotter, bigger, and more fires.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

People on the East Coast were choked by smoke from California’s wildfires. A gold rush-era town was completely destroyed by fire. The area burned would be larger than Rhode Island.

It’s tempting to conclude that the Golden State is a burned black landscape if you see homes engulfed in flames and mountains burning like lava.

That is far from the case, but the terrifying reality is that the worst may yet be ahead.

More than a dozen big wildfires are raging across California grassland, brush, and woodland, which has been scorched by two years of drought, which has been exacerbated by climate change.

The flames have burned about 1 million acres, or 2,000 square miles, primarily in the state’s northern regions (5,180 square kilometers).

Extreme fire behavior is being witnessed by firefighters, as embers driven kilometers by gusts ignite vegetation ideal for burning in steep settings where it’s difficult to attack or establish a perimeter to stop it spreading.

The Dixie Fire, the largest presently burning and second largest on record, destroyed Greenville, a historic hamlet 175 miles (282 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, and continues to threaten thousands of homes. Since Saturday, the Caldor Fire, which is blazing roughly 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the south, has blown up, destroying parts of the hamlet of Grizzly Flat and ripping through dense forest.

According to John Hawkins, a former state fire chief who is now a wildland fire consultant. This is a condensed version of the information.