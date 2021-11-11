California spent $1 billion on wildlife-vehicle collisions over the course of five years, involving at least 400 species.

According to The Associated Press, the findings came from a survey by the University of California’s Road Ecology Center, which ranked Interstate 280 between San Bruno and Cupertino as California’s deadliest highway. The analysis was based on over 44,000 California Highway Patrol traffic incidents involving animals between 2009 and 2020. The California Roadkill Observation System phone app has received over 65,000 reports from members of the public.

The center mapped over 15,000 miles of state highways to determine where wildlife collisions are most likely to occur.

Five of the top 20 “hot spots” on I-280 were identified in the survey. Researchers calculated that cleanup and damages in those five regions cost the state $5.8 million per year, or $178,400 per mile.

Highway patrol reports and crash statistics from the US Department of Transportation are used to estimate the $1 billion cost. When merging incidents reported to insurance companies but not to police, predictions for 2016 to 2020 jumped to $2 billion, according to the research.

Mountain lions and black bears are the most endangered of all the animal species involved. They frequently cross highways as their habitat shrinks. Between 2016 and 2020, more than 557 black bears and 300 mountain lions were killed on highways, according to the study.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the survey, Santa Clara County, south of San Francisco, has one of the highest rates of roadkill observed for any wildlife species in the world. Pacific newts migrate from a forest to Lexington Reservoir, crossing Alma Bridge Road on their way back after spawning. Vehicles kill up to 5,000 newts each winter and spring along the path, according to the study.

The study’s lead author, Fraser Shilling, said, “These data highlight the tip of the iceberg of ecological and economic repercussions that wildlife-vehicle incidents cause for California.” “We need the Legislature to step in and assist the excellent folks in transportation in fencing the conflict hotspots and constructing a slew of more animal crossings.” Bridges that are dedicated to a certain purpose. This is a condensed version of the information.