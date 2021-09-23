California sets aside $1 billion to fight wildfires as the state grapples with an increasing threat.

As the state grapples with the growing threat of larger and more devastating wildfires brought on by climate change, California has set aside about $1 billion in additional funding to combat wildfires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom approved funds for wildfire prevention on Thursday, a significant shift in policy from the state’s previous focus on funding efforts to suppress the flames. Fires have gotten more difficult to put out in recent years, with six of the state’s ten largest wildfires occurring in the last two years.

California spent $3.4 billion on wildfire suppression last year, more than quadrupling the amount spent 15 years earlier. Because the majority of that money was spent putting out flames, Newsom and the state Legislature agreed to focus financing efforts this year on prevention rather than firefighting.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The initial investment was approximately $500 million, but because to a record-breaking budget surplus, they were able to contribute over $1 billion more, bringing the total investment to $1.5 billion.

Newsom signed the budget bill in Sequoia National Park, where wildfire has endangered some of the world’s oldest and largest sequoias in recent days.

The Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, observed, “Conditions have never been more tough.” “To meet the wildfire threats we currently confront, we must expand our up-front preventative actions.”

Scientists have long predicted that as the earth heats, the weather will become more unpredictable. In the last 30 years, climate change has made the West increasingly warmer and drier.

The majority of the money spent on wildfire prevention will go toward clearing brush and dead trees that act as kindling when fires start, leading them to swiftly blaze out of control before firefighters can put them out.

There is funding to hire inspectors to ensure that newer homes built in wildfire-prone areas of the state adhere to building rules that require fire-resistant materials. There’s also money available for the state to create fires on purpose when the conditions are ideal, in order to burn away fuel that would otherwise aid larger fires during the dry season.

The funds granted by Newsom are the final installment of the state’s $262.5 billion operating budget. Newsom approved $1.2 billion in expenditures on Thursday for water recycling projects, cleaning up contaminated water sources, and incentives to aid. This is a condensed version of the information.