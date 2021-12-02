California Reconsiders Oil Pipeline Amid Spills And Renewable Energy Ambition

According to The Associated Press, an oil pipeline that was shut down in 2015 after causing California’s worst oil spill in decades is being considered for replacement as the state’s oil industry faces pressure following a recent spill and Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to advocate for progressive environmental policies.

Plains All American Pipeline of Houston’s $300 million project is being assessed, with critical economic analyses expected to be released by spring 2022. In October, a different offshore pipeline collapsed in Huntington Beach, spilling almost 25,000 gallons of crude oil.

The Plains pipeline, which runs 123 miles mostly underground down the coast near Santa Barbara, may symbolize the conflict between California’s current energy demands and its goal to continue moving toward renewable energy sources.

The state, which is home to the world’s fifth-largest economy, now wants to phase out new gas-powered automobiles and trucks by 2035, with oil production expected to finish a decade later.

Property owners who claim their land would be touched by the pipeline have filed a class-action federal lawsuit, alleging that Plains does not have the legal authority to do so.

Proponents of the pipeline claim that reconstructing the line rather than simply fixing the current line will make the project safer and reduce the chance of future spills.

The pipeline carried an average of 1.8 million gallons of crude oil per day from offshore drilling platforms to land-based processing plants until it was shut down.

Senator Alex Padilla of California, a Democrat, opposes the bill and warns of future dangers.

“We’ve witnessed how detrimental offshore oil spills are to our coastal ecosystems as well as our outdoor recreation and tourism sectors time and time again,” Padilla said in a statement. “By restoring or restarting the Plains pipeline, we should not risk repeating history.” According to Plains spokesman Brad Leone, the firm safely moved 90 billion gallons (341 billion liters) across North America last year. He stated, “Plains is committed to planning, installing, and maintaining these lines in a safe and dependable manner.”

The scheme, according to lead trial counsel Barry Cappello, would destroy vineyards and coastal areas.