California is the state with the most Mu COVID variant cases, with 167 infected in Los Angeles County.

According to Los Angeles County health officials, there have been 167 occurrences of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization has designated as a “variant of interest” (WHO).

In a statement based on its investigations conducted between June 19 and August 21, the Los Angeles Department of Health stated that the majority of Mu variant instances were discovered in July.

Mu, also known as B.1.621, was first discovered in Colombia and has since been reported in more than 40 nations. It is named after the 12th letter of the Greek alphabet and has been found in every state except Nebraska.

With 384 instances, California had the highest number of Mu variant samples in the US, raising worries about how transmissible it is and its resistance to immunizations.

The variation has “key alterations associated to enhanced transmissibility and the potential to elude antibodies,” according to the LA Department of Health.

More research is needed to see if the variant is “more contagious, more deadly, or more resistant to vaccines and treatments than other COVID-19 strains,” according to the report.

“The discovery of variants like Mu, as well as the spread of variants around the world, underscores the necessity for L.A. County residents to continue to take measures to safeguard themselves and others,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of LA public health.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Department of Health reported 1,540 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,420,560.

There were also 11 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total to 25,456, albeit the latest figures are likely due to weekend reporting delays.

In the county, there are currently 1,480 persons hospitalized with COVID-19, down 57 from the previous day and following a downward trend in admissions over the past week. According to NBC Los Angeles, the number of ICU patients has decreased from 433 to 412.

The Los Angeles Department of Health has been approached for comment by this website.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not designated Mu as a “variant of interest,” citing the Delta strain’s dominance.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, expressed his skepticism. This is a condensed version of the information.