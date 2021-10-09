California is the first state to outlaw “stealing” and amends its marital rape laws.

California was the first state to outlaw “stealing,” or removing a condom during intercourse without consent, and to change the definition of marital rape.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill presented by Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia that makes it illegal to remove a condom without first gaining verbal agreement.

“This is the first law of its sort in the country,” Garcia said, “but I urge other states to follow California’s lead and make it plain that stealth is not only immoral but unlawful.”

Newsom also signed a bill introduced by Garcia that amends the statute on marital rape. Instead, the bill treats rape against a spouse similarly to rape against a non-spouse, eliminating an exemption if the victim is married to the perpetrator.

“Rape is rape,” Garcia stated emphatically. “And a marriage license isn’t an excuse for committing one of society’s most heinous and heinous crimes.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The new law adds the act to the state’s civil definition of sexual battery, amending the state’s civil code. As a result, victims have the right to sue perpetrators for damages, including punitive penalties.

In 2017, Garcia attempted to make stealing a felony after a Yale University research found that theft against both women and homosexual men was on the rise.

It might already be regarded a misdemeanor sexual battery, according to legislative analysts, albeit it is rarely prosecuted due to the difficulty in showing that a perpetrator behaved willfully rather than accidently.

The law was endorsed by the Erotic Service Providers Legal Educational Research Project, which claimed that it would empower sex workers to sue clients who removed condoms.

New York and Wisconsin legislators have sponsored similar measures in the past.

The exemption for marital rape dates back to a time when women were supposed to follow their husbands. California was one of only 11 states that made a distinction between spousal rape and other types of sexual assault.

The maximum punishments are the same, but those convicted of spousal rape may now be eligible for probation rather than prison or imprisonment. Only if the conduct entailed the use of force or violence, and the spouse was sentenced to state prison, must they register as sex offenders under existing law.

It was Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.