California is the first state in the United States to require COVID vaccinations for teachers.

In a press conference today, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state would enact a rule forcing all teachers and school personnel to either obtain the vaccine or submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

In addition to having an impact on the state’s more than 319,000 teachers, the action is the first of its type in the United States, creating a precedent that other states may follow.

Newsom, who is facing a recall election for his handling of the outbreak, has historically refrained from enacting such sweeping legislation. However, with the endorsement of the state’s two biggest teaching unions, and at least one of those unions reporting a 90 percent vaccination rate among its members, the initiative has a lot of traction.

Newsom said in his speech that “we need to do more and do better by being the first state in the country to require a vaccine mandate, or at least verification, and/or testing requirement.” “We believe this is the right thing to do, and we believe it is a long-term solution to keeping our schools open and addressing the number one concern that parents like myself, who have small children, have: knowing that the schools are doing everything possible to keep our children safe.”

According to state data, California is currently seeing 22,700 new cases for every 100,000 persons tested over a seven-day period, an increasing pace suggestive of the Delta variant’s spread across the country.

Children under the age of 12 are still unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are at danger of contracting the virus. COVID-19 instances among people under the age of 18 have been steadily increasing since early July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Last week alone, about 94,000 children’s cases were reported.

The state has not proceeded through with requiring the vaccine for kids due to the vaccine’s lack of FDA approval. That alternative, though, is not off the table. Personal belief exemptions for vaccines were repealed in California in 2015, which means that if the state legislature mandates it, parents who want their children to attend public school will have to comply.

The state’s current focus appears to be encouraging adult vaccination. California started its along with a mandate for state employees. This is a condensed version of the information.