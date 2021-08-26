California is requesting that federal funds be used to pay drug addicts small sums of money to stay sober.

California has requested authorization from the federal government to utilize Medicaid funds to create a program that pays people with addictions to stay sober in order to help prevent the huge rise in drug overdose deaths.

For years, the federal government has funded a program that pays military veterans to stay clean. Research has shown that it is one of the most effective ways to convince people to stop using stimulant substances like cocaine and methamphetamine, which have no pharmacological therapies.

Governor Gavin Newsom has sought the federal government for permission to use Medicaid to pay for what is known as “contingency management,” and a similar bill is currently being debated in the state Legislature.

The bill’s author, Democratic state Senator Scott Wiener, stated, “I think there is a lot in this strategy for everyone to embrace.” “Most importantly, it functions.”

The bill cleared the Senate without resistance and is now pending in the Assembly, where it is co-authored by a Republican.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It works like this: Over time, people earn small incentives or payouts for each negative drug test. Most people can receive a few hundred dollars if they complete the program without any positive tests. The money is frequently given to them on a gift card.

The cost will be determined by the number of persons that participate. A 1,000-person program might cost as little as $286,000, a trifle in comparison to California’s overall operating budget of more than $262 billion.

A small, privately financed contingency management program is administered by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Tyrone Clifford, a meth addict, enlisted because it offered to reimburse him for every negative test he took over the course of 12 weeks.

The first payment he made was $2. With each consecutive negative test, the amount climbed significantly, totaling around $330.

“I told myself that I could accomplish it in 12 weeks. “I used to do it while my dealer was in jail,” he explained. “I’ll have 330 $ to get high with when I’m done.”

Clifford completed the program without failing any of the tests. Instead of spending the money on additional drugs, he purchased a laptop computer so that he could return to school. He claims that he hasn’t. This is a condensed version of the information.