California is in chaos as a ‘Bomb Cyclone’ brings mudslides, flooding, and power outages.

A “bomb cyclone” has declared a state of emergency in Sausalito, California, after severe rains dumped up to 10 inches in the area, triggering mudslides, property damage, and power outages.

In Sausalito, “widespread storm damage” has been caused by a powerful combination of torrential rain falling over terrain cleared of trees by the summer’s wildfires.

“Conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property now exist in the City of Sausalito due to significant storm events resulting in widespread flooding, a water main break, property damage, downed trees and power lines, displacement of people living at the Marinship Park tent encampment, and power outages throughout the City,” the city said in an emergency declaration.

Although some welcomed the approaching storm clouds, hoping to put an end to this year’s devastating California wildfires, the impacts of the so-called “bomb cyclone” have been disastrous.

The moist weather brought by the storm was “much-needed rainfall,” according to NOAA Forecast Operations Branch Chief Greg Carbin, who spoke to The Washington Newsday on Friday.

However, the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office has issued a warning of “possibly unprecedented rain” as a result of the extreme weather event.

“A severe storm just west of the Pacific Northwest Coast will strike the West Coast over the next several days,” according to a statement posted on the service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) website on Sunday evening Pacific Time.

“As a result, the WPC has issued a High Risk of Excessive Rainfall for the Sierra Nevada Mountains until Monday morning,” said the WPC.

“With the storm, significant and perhaps life-threatening flash flooding is likely. Some locations that aren’t prone to flash flooding will be flooded.” The “atmospheric river moving through Northern California,” according to Mark Chenard of the WPC, has poured as much as 10 inches on portions of the state.

Airport Delays and Power Outages

School closures, power outages, and airport delays have all been caused by the storm’s heavy downpour, while many trucks have been tossed onto their sides on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge when violent winds slammed into the Bay Area.

The mayor of Sausalito and the National Weather Service have been contacted by the Washington Newsday for updates.

Mudslides have also wreaked havoc on the state’s infrastructure, as areas stripped of their vegetation were swamped by the torrential rain.

