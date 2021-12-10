California intends to install more roadside monitors to measure semi-truck pollution rates in real time.

California is considering a number of extra measures to combat pollution and improve air quality, including the construction of more semi-truck pollution testers along highways.

The issuance of “pollution tickets” to vehicles over 14,000 pounds that exceed rules when their exhaust is tested is a crucial suggestion that will be examined. Trucks make up about 3% of cars on California’s highways, yet they account for almost 50% of the pollution produced by autos annually due to their size and length of time on the road.

The idea would allow for the building of new unmanned monitoring stations, which the state already has two of, where a truck drives through a toll booth-like structure, a gadget captures and tests the truck’s exhaust, and license plate cameras detect trucks that violate emissions restrictions.

Advocates for the initiative claim that it would be the most significant step toward reducing pollution in California in at least 12 years, with the state’s air consistently ranking among the unhealthiest in the country.

According to state officials, the predicted improvements in air quality might avoid over 7,000 respiratory illness-related deaths and save over $75 billion in medical costs over the next three decades.

In addition, California’s Air Resources Board is due to consider a second proposal from the state Legislature on Thursday that would prohibit the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers, portable generators, and other devices.

According to previous research cited by the state’s regulators, running a gas-powered leaf blower for an hour is roughly similar to driving a gas-powered car for about 1,100 miles.

These large vehicles, including those from other states driving through California, would be required to be tested at least twice a year to ensure that they fulfill the state’s particulate matter and ozone pollution regulations. Smog tests are already mandatory for passenger vehicles.

Sensors onboard newer trucks can monitor pollution and provide data to the state.

“(The standards) have some climate implications, but what we’re really talking about here is the smog and particulate matter that is sickening and killing people,” said Bill Magavern, policy director for the Coalition for Clean Air, a statewide advocacy group.

This is the proposal. This is a condensed version of the information.