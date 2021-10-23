California Hires Contractors to Screen and Vaccinate Migrants at the Border.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) revealed on Friday that Sullivan Land Services Co. (SLS) had been recruited to provide COVID-related services to migrants crossing California’s southern border.

According to a representative for the state health department, the corporation would provide medical screening, COVID testing, and vaccination against the virus to immigrants as part of a $350 million contract with the state.

“The state built centers along the southern border to serve newly arrived migrants and border communities through a robust national model of dignified care and services integrating the state, non-governmental organizations, and local government,” according to the spokeswoman.

Under Donald Trump’s government, SLS was tasked with building the border wall, but it is now supposed to collaborate with the health department to provide migrants with prescription services as well as transportation for “safe onward passage.”

SLS was asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but was forwarded to CDPH without any additional information.

SLS was “proud” to cooperate with the department, according to a business spokesman, adding the company’s “job is to offer workers of diverse skill levels and staff kinds” to be part of COVID response across California, including five stations along the border.

SLS was picked for immunization efforts in California, according to a representative for the state health department: “Contractors were critical to the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CDPH relies on willing and able health care contractors like SLS Health Services and others to respond quickly to requests so that health systems can provide treatment to patients and local health jurisdictions can carry out their immunization and testing plans.” “SLS Health Services has historically been California’s largest supplier of bilingual vaccine workers and was instrumental in the state’s equity program, which resulted in more Californians in underprivileged neighborhoods getting vaccinated,” the spokesman continued.

According to CapRadio, SLS staff has previously offered COVID-related treatments to about 60,000 migrants, as well as assisting health organizations that deliver those services to farmworkers and undocumented immigrants.

A number of advocates have challenged the arrangement between the firm and California’s health agency, claiming that other companies could have provided the same services and dubbed the. This is a condensed version of the information.