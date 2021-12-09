California has made it mandatory for residents to recycle food waste, with plans to convert it into an energy source.

Beginning in January, California residents will be compelled to divide their food waste into separate bins in order to reduce methane emissions and instead compost or use the garbage as an energy source.

California legislators enacted a new bill requiring the state to reduce organic waste in landfills by 75 percent, or 17.3 million tons, by 2025.

Instead of being dumped in landfills, food waste will be composted or transformed into biogas through anaerobic digestion, an energy source that, like natural gas, can be used for heating and electricity.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over 40% of food in the United States is wasted. Food in landfills produces methane, a harmful greenhouse gas. According to CalRecycle, organic waste such as food accounts for a fifth of California’s methane emissions.

By 2025, the new policy intends to donate 20% of food that would otherwise end up in landfills to individuals in need. It will oblige supermarkets to begin donating extra food by January, and other public food-serving establishments, such as schools, restaurants, and hospitals, to do so by 2024.

The new regulation, according to Rachel Wagoner, director of the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, is “the most significant reform in waste since recycling began in the 1980s.”

“It is the single most simple and quick thing that any individual can do to affect climate change.”

Only a few states and countries, notably France, have passed legislation requiring grocery shops and other large enterprises to recycle or donate leftover food to charities, but California’s initiative is aimed at individuals and businesses.

Beginning in January, all cities and counties with trash collection services must implement food recycling programs, and grocery stores must give edible food that would otherwise be discarded to food banks or comparable organizations.

“There’s no need to put this material in a landfill; it just happens to be cheap and easy to do so,” said Ned Spang, faculty head for the University of California, Davis’ Food Loss and Waste Collaborative.

The only other state that prohibits residents from tossing food waste in the garbage is Vermont, which has a population of 625,000 people compared to California’s approximately 40 million. As a result of a law. This is a condensed version of the information.