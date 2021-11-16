California has fined Amazon $500,000 for failing to share COVID data with its employees.

The California Attorney General’s Office fined Amazon on Tuesday for neglecting to notify its warehouse workers about the dangers presented by COVID-19.

“Because of Amazon’s policies, workers don’t know if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.” At a press conference announcing the decision, Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “It understandably left workers afraid and unable to make informed decisions.” “It’s coming to a close.” In a first for the United States, we’ve won a court order compelling @Amazon to stop hiding COVID-19 case numbers from workers. Businesses must play a role in the fight against the epidemic. CA is pleased to be a leader in worker protection. https://t.co/K025AxNnnl pic.twitter.com/aANliydKR2 — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) on Twitter 15 November 2021 According to Bonta, Amazon neglected to inform its employees on the COVID-19 dangers they faced at work, as well as the company’s policy to protect them and the benefits or protections that were accessible to them.

The fact that this fine is the most visible enforcement action under California’s workplace outbreak notification legislation makes it significant. The law, which was passed last year and takes effect on January 1, mandates companies to inform employees about the COVID-19 risks they face as well as the safeguards in place to prevent them from infection.

The penalty imposed on Amazon by the nation’s largest state, on the other hand, is not one that the corporation will be able to absorb fast. Amazon is obligated to pay a $500,000 fine under the plea agreement reached with the Attorney General’s Office, but it is not forced to admit to any wrongdoing. The market capitalization of Amazon is estimated to be around $2 trillion.

Amazon’s representative argued that the company did not break the law, claiming that California did not appear to compel them to share the information to workers that they are accused of withholding. She emphasized, however, that Amazon is now sharing this information.

Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, California and Amazon have clashed. Amazon’s behavior of its warehouse workers has been condemned as being aggressive and inappropriate, and the state has begun inquiries into it.

California’s senate is also considering enacting legislation that would require warehouse businesses in the state to give additional data on job metrics used to monitor employees and prohibit arbitrary fines.

Jeff Bezos, the business's founder, has previously stated that the corporation could do more for its employees. Other warehouse employers and industry organisations, such as the, have criticized the regulation as being too broad.