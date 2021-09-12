California Fires: After a long battle, an eight-lane highway near Los Angeles reopens.

After firefighters helped put out a wildfire that had crept across dry hillsides near Castaic, California, some 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, highway authorities reopened virtually all lanes of Interstate 5 on Sunday.

The Route Fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Saturday, fueled by 10-15 mph winds, and quickly expanded over half a square mile, burning over 450 acres.

“Firefighters made progress overnight with the help of water-dropping planes and a strong ground attack,” said Andrew Mitchell, an Angeles National Forest official.

Two firefighters were burned and were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday and Friday, the region was hit by thunderstorms. Temperatures in the area reached 97 degrees on Sunday.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

Castaic has a population of 20,000 people. Thousands of motorists pass through the small town on Interstate 5 every day.

