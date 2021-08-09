California farms, which supply much of the food in the United States, are threatened by a historic drought.

The search for water in central California’s valleys has grown into a full-fledged obsession as the region suffers from a drought that threatens the US food supply.

Residents have watched in horror as lush fields have devolved into dark, dusty landscapes, leaving withered trees, withering plants, and frustrated farmers in their wake.

Much of California, as well as the rest of the US West, has had years of lower-than-average precipitation and an especially dry winter.

Fearing that there might be insufficient water for city people or wildlife, state and local governments have abruptly reduced water supply to farms, causing outrage and anxiety.

Billboards imploring people to “Save California’s Water” have appeared along the roadways between big farming enterprises. The authorities are accused of “dumping… our water in the ocean” by the protesters.

Growers claim that the state’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, is suffocating them with a pile of needless regulations, preventing them from fulfilling their regular job of supplying stores throughout the United States.

“I had two wells dry up last week,” fourth-generation farmer and feed merchant Nick Foglio, 28, told AFP. He went on to say that he has “2,000 acres (800 hectares) of alfalfa that is drying up.”

Standing in a dusty field outside Fresno, he expressed concern that “we’re simply going to starve ourselves and maybe the rest of the world” because of “the incorrect political agenda.”

Authorities in California don’t appear to be getting the message.

They approved new emergency legislation last week in response to grim signals of a rising climate disaster, preventing thousands of people – particularly farmers – from diverting streams or rivers.

“There is no water for them if Mother Nature doesn’t make it rain,” said Jeanine Jones, a manager with the California Department of Water Resources.

Farmers are forced to rely on wells built deep into the ground at a cost of several thousand dollars when authorities cut off water supplies. They extract groundwater from hundreds of feet deep subterranean ponds. Even they, though, eventually run dry.

“The situation is pretty bad,” said Liset Garcia, who irrigated half of her 20-acre farm with well water until it ran out.

She’s been waiting weeks for a well-drilling firm to arrive at her farm, with more work than it can manage, in the hopes of finding even a modest new supply of water deep underground.

