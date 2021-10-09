California employees can criticize their bosses without fear of losing their jobs or benefits.

According to the Associated Press, a new California legislation allows employees to speak out publicly about a boss’s harassment or discriminatory behavior without fear of losing their jobs or benefits.

Workers who settle sexual harassment, assault, or discrimination lawsuits cannot be forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement, according to a 2018 state law. These types of agreements were used to quiet victims while shielding serial perpetrators from punishment.

According to the Associated Press, the new legislation prohibits secret settlements in other sorts of discrimination lawsuits, including those based on race, religion, gender, and sexual orientation.

Senator Connie Leyva of California wrote the bill, which she dubbed the “Silenced No More Act.”

In a statement, Leyva said, “California workers should undoubtedly be free to speak out—if they so wish—when they are victims of any form of harassment or discrimination in the workplace.” “It is unacceptable that an employer would wish or strive to silence the voices of survivors of racist, sexist, homophobic, or other workplace assaults.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Nondisclosure agreements in sexual harassment lawsuits are also prohibited in other states, including Arizona, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Tennessee. However, according to Leyva’s office, California is the first state to prohibit nondisclosure agreements as part of severance compensation when a person leaves.

The law has far-reaching implications in California, which is home to some of the world’s most powerful and prominent technological firms. Two Black women accused Pinterest, a San Francisco-based social media firm, of wage discrimination and retaliation, which sparked the legislation.

Ifeoma Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks, the two women, settled their grievances and departed the company. When they decided to speak up about their experiences in public, however, California law only protected them provided they just talked about the gender discrimination part of their complaint, not the racial discrimination.

Pinterest’s co-founder and CEO has stated that he is in favor of the legislation.

There are some exceptions to California’s statute. Companies would still be required to keep employees’ names confidential and not disclose any information that may be used to identify them, but only if the employee requests it. Companies are not allowed to ask employees to remain silent, according to the legislation.