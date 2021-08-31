California election officials are spending $16 million on recall vote advertising for Gavin Newsom.

State election officials are betting big on a campaign to get out the vote ahead of the vote to potentially oust California Governor Gavin Newsom, spending $16 million on nonpartisan advertising for a month.

The program, which aims to counteract voter indifference, could help the sitting governor by increasing turnout. The campaign will use billboards, radio, and digital commercials, as well as television and other media, to inform people about the recall and how to vote.

California voters received votes by mail, but officials, particularly state Democrats, are concerned about a plague of apathy and sloth, according to polls by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. Because of the race’s unique schedule in the late summer of a non-election year, some voters may be unaware of it.

On a call with Associated Press reporters, Secretary of State Shirley Weber said she wanted to encourage voter turnout across the political spectrum.

“Why is it that my goal is to get 100 percent of the vote? Because I believe that everyone has a voice that should be heard,” Weber explained.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

In California, Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly two to one. According to Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School who specializes in government ethics, it’s difficult to separate the public policy purpose of encouraging people to use their right to vote from the reality that Democrats are likely to profit.

“It’s probably just tough to structure any large get-out-the-vote effort in California without appearing to be supporting Democrats as well,” she added.

Weber, who was joined on the conference by Attorney General Rob Bonta, who was also appointed by Newsom, stated that increasing voter turnout was not a partisan goal.

“I’d always ask myself, ‘What’s the alternative to it?’ To stifle voting because you believe there are more Democrats registered in California than there are in other states?” she stated

In a party-line vote in June, California lawmakers allocated $35 million for the secretary of state to spend on voter education. It was part of a bill that Democrats hoped would help Newsom fight the recall.

Weber’s office put aside half of the funds for a statewide education campaign, choosing The Sax Agency of Los Angeles from four applications. The. This is a condensed version of the information.