Caleb Wallace, a Texas anti-mask activist who opposed “COVID Tyranny,” died of the virus.

Caleb Wallace, a 30-year-old anti-mask activist from Texas, died after contracting COVID-19.

Wallace’s wife, Jessica Wallace, posted Saturday on a GoFundMe page set up to help their family that “Caleb has quietly passed on.”

“He will live on in our hearts and minds forever,” she stated.

Wallace was a member of the San Angelo Freedom Defenders, a group in Texas that opposed COVID-19 limitations.

Wallace mentioned a rally the group was planning—dubbed “An End to COVID Tyranny,” he said—as well as several issues in an interview in October 2020.

“The basic rights of breathing free air, moving around freely, entering into shops without being hounded about a mask…these doctors imposing these absurd limits on its inhabitants with no voice in city council or commissioners’ courts,” he said. “We’re not simply a bunch of irritated people; we’re people who, while we are frustrated, also want to present alternatives and a positive option.”

According to the San Angelo Standard-Times, Wallace helped organize a “Freedom Rally” in San Angelo in July 2020, which was billed as a nonviolent protest by people “weary of the government being in charge of our lives.”

According to Jessica Wallace of the Standard-Times, her husband began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms on July 26.

He initially refused to be tested for COVID-19 or to go to the hospital, according to her. He treated himself with ivermectin, zinc, aspirin, Vitamin C, and an inhaler, according to the newspaper. Ivermectin is a medicine that is commonly used to treat parasites in people and animals, but the US Food and Drug Administration has stated that it should not be used to treat COVID-19.

Jessica Wallace described him as “very hard-headed.”

“He didn’t want to go to the doctor because he didn’t want to be part of the COVID test statistics.”

According to the publication, he was rushed to the hospital by a relative on July 30.

Jessica Wallace wrote weeks later, on August 27, that her husband wouldn’t live much longer and that he will be “taken to comfort care” the next day.

“Just like Caleb battled for his ideas, you all have the right to feel the way you do. He was a flawed man, but he cherished his family and his two young daughters beyond anything else,” Wallace added.

