Caldor Fires are threatening the Tahoe Basin, with nine national forests closed.

An official has warned that the rampaging Caldor Fire is approaching the Lake Tahoe basin, putting more homes, structures, and businesses at risk.

Due to severe fire conditions in Northern California, nine national forests have been closed.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA-TV, CAL Fire Director Thom Porter said the Caldor Fire “is knocking on the door to the Lake Tahoe basin,” adding that while measures have been put in place to keep the blaze from reaching the basin, the fire spreading into the basin is still a possibility due to the recent increasing strength of California fires. The Caldor Fire, according to Porter, has become the country’s “number one priority for firefighting resources.”

There are no evacuation orders or warnings in the region, but Porter’s warning that the Caldor Fire could reach the basin is consistent with the fire’s behavior over the weekend when it crossed Highway 50 near Kyburz.

California Tahoe Conservancy recreation areas and Heavenly Ski Conditions, which indicated that the ski site will be “closed for summer,” are among the businesses and offices that have announced temporary closures as a result of the fire.

The Caldor Fire has grown to 114,166 acres and is 9 percent contained, according to a Monday evening update from CAL Fire. The fire destroyed 447 single-family homes, while 162 minor structures were also destroyed.

The fire injured two persons, according to the agency, but no casualties were reported as of Monday evening.

The Calodor fire has threatened over 17,000 properties, after destroying 403 residences and six commercial facilities as of Monday. The Caldor Fire burned across Grizzly Flats, leaving primarily debris in its wake. Grizzly Flats had a population of approximately 1,200 people.

Many people who were forced to flee El Dorado County because of the Caldor Fire are now homeless. According to CBS-owned KVOR, more than 200 evacuees have set up camp at the KOA near Shingle Springs. The evacuees pay more than $100 every night, with others claiming to be cash-strapped.

Meanwhile, nine national forests in Northern California have been closed until September 6 owing to severe fire conditions. The United States Forest Service has announced closures in the following national forests: