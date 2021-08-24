Caldor Fire Map Updated Due to California’s Hazardous Air Quality.

Multiple towns near the Caldor Fire in California have reported “hazardous” air quality owing to the spread of smoke from the wildfire, which has now scorched more than 100,000 acres of land.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) stated in an update at 8:21 p.m. EST on Monday that the Caldor Fire had destroyed 114,166 acres and was 9 percent contained as it crept close to Lake Tahoe, which spans the California-Nevada border.

The blaze, which is blazing through parts of the Eldorado National Forest, slowed down over the weekend, growing by approximately 15,000 acres after bursting in size last week, with the acreage growing by about 50,000 acres from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to Monday’s data.

More than 20,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the line of the fire, according to Cal Fire statistics, which reveals that the fire has destroyed 615 buildings and residences and damaged 29 others.

The fire has been blazing for nine days and has left havoc in its wake. Last week, at least two people were injured when the fire in the small hamlet of Grizzly Flats burned multiple buildings, including an elementary school and a church.

Supervisor Jeff Marsolais of the Eldorado National Forest declared a “emergency forest closure of all National Forest System properties, roads, and trails within the Eldorado National Forest” in reaction to the fire.

Cal Fire has dispatched 48 teams totaling 2,051 men to assist in the fight against the flames, which is being fought with 211 fire engines, 51 dozers, and 24 water tenders.

The smoke from the fire has led the air quality around adjacent Lake Tahoe to become the worst in the country, with various places reporting “hazardous” air quality levels as winds drive smoke toward the lake.

On Tuesday morning, AirNow released a smoke and fire map that depicts current air quality levels for places around the United States, with hazardous levels reported all around Lake Tahoe.

The air quality index classifies, which is used by governments all around the world to measure air quality. This is a condensed version of the information.