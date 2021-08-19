Caldor Fire Map, Updated As California’s Blaze Spreads Despite Being Zero Percent Contained

Several wildfires are blazing in California and across the West Coast, and the Caldor Fire has spread to more than 60,000 acres with zero percent containment.

Cal Fire verified in an update provided Wednesday evening that the Caldor Fire, which started burning in California on August 14, has scorched 62,586 acres and is zero percent contained as it advanced near Lake Tahoe.

The fire, which is raging over areas of the El Dorado National Forest, expanded rapidly in size overnight on Tuesday, initially estimated to have burned about 6,500 acres on Tuesday morning before being updated to 53,772 acres destroyed just 24 hours later.

Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais declared a “emergency forest closure of all National Forest System properties, roads, and trails within the Eldorado National Forest” on Wednesday in reaction to the blaze’s spread.

According to SFGate, evacuation advisories were issued for numerous communities in El Dorado County, and at least two people were injured as a result of the fire, which destroyed multiple buildings in the small community of Grizzly Flats, including an elementary school and a church.

Cal Fire has dispatched 11 teams totaling 601 men to assist in the fight against the flames, which is being fought with 61 fire engines, 20 dozers, and 10 water tenders.

The Caldor Fire has grown to more than 97 square miles, making it around 30 square miles larger than Washington, D.C.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, at least 104 significant wildfires have burned across 12 states in the United States, destroying 2.4 million acres after a heatwave and dryness forced blazes to break out throughout the West Coast in early July.

Officials have emphasized that the terrible impacts of recent wildfires have been compounded by the effects of climate change, which are expected to intensify in the future.

This message was echoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month on a visit to Greenville, a mountain community where the Dixie Fire, the country’s largest fire, had burned several homes to the ground.

With 662,647 acres burned, the Dixie Fire is now the second largest wildfire in California history. This is a condensed version of the information.