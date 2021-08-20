Caldor Fire Map Update: Over 20,000 people have been evacuated due to the California wildfires.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated in areas affected by the enormous blaze that started on Saturday, and the Caldor Fire in California is continuing expanding in size while being zero percent contained.

Cal Fire stated in an update at 7:45 p.m. EST on Thursday that the Caldor Fire had destroyed 68,630 acres while being zero percent containment as it advanced closer to Lake Tahoe.

The blaze, which is blazing through areas of the El Dorado National Forest, had grown by roughly 6,000 acres since Wednesday evening, according to statistics released Thursday evening. The flames had grown substantially in size overnight on Tuesday, going from 6,500 acres to 53,772 acres in only 24 hours.

On Friday morning, CNN reported that the fire had grown 24 times its original size from Monday to Wednesday, causing the number of people ordered to evacuate in the vicinity to rise to nearly 23,000, up from 16,380 the day before.

Several portions of El Dorado County have been told to evacuate, and five evacuation shelters have been set up in the worst-affected districts.

Despite only raging for a few days, the fire has left destruction in its wake, with at least two people injured and numerous buildings in the small hamlet of Grizzly Flats, including an elementary school and a church, being destroyed.

Eldorado National Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais declared a “emergency forest closure of all National Forest System properties, roads, and trails within the Eldorado National Forest” on Wednesday in reaction to the fire.

Cal Fire has dispatched 21 units totaling 1,118 people to assist in the fight against the blaze, which is being fought with 109 fire engines, 21 dozers, and 11 water tenders at the scene of the huge wildfire that has destroyed 104 buildings and structures so far.

The Caldor Fire has grown to be around 40 square miles larger than Washington, D.C., and about 30 square miles smaller than Detroit, Michigan, after reaching a size of more than 107 square miles.

According to the National, at least 104 big wildfires have burned across 13 states in the United States, destroying more than 2.5 million acres after a heatwave and dryness in early July sparked blazes across the West Coast. This is a condensed version of the information.