Caldor Fire Is The Most Dangerous Of California’s 9 Major Fires: Latest News, Evacuation Orders, and Air Quality Warning

The Caldor Fire, which started 10 days ago in El Dorado County and is only 11% contained, has become the most dangerous of the nine main flames raging throughout Northern California.

The latest CAL Fire report came in around 7 p.m. The fire has spread to 122,980 acres and destroyed 637 structures, including 11 commercial sites, 165 minor structures, and 461 single-family homes, according to Tuesday’s report.

According to CNN, California Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a major disaster declaration from US President Joe Biden. If approved, the state will receive assistance in fighting the fires.

Evacuation orders have been issued in several regions in El Dorado County, while evacuation alerts have been issued in various portions of Amador County, including the eastern edge of the Alpine County line.

Local evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

According to airborne pollutant monitoring company IQ Air’s newest report on air quality in the United States, Minden, Nevada, is currently the most polluted city in the country, followed by South Lake Tahoe, California. For residents, anything above 200 on the air quality index is unhealthy. On Tuesday, Minden and South Lake Tahoe both scored 451 and 429, respectively. According to local business owners, the smoke is harming their operations.

