Caldor Fire Has Gone Out Of Control – 22,000 People Have Been Ordered To Evacuate In South Lake Tahoe.

On Monday, the Caldor Fire in California raged its way to a hilly area in Lake Tahoe, some seven miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, forcing hundreds of people to flee the area.

22,000 people were given evacuation notices on Sunday, but the notices were turned into orders by Monday, according to ABC station KXTV. Over the weekend, residents several miles south of the freshwater lake were forced to evacuate, while tourists in the vicinity were instructed to leave.

CAL Fire said that the Caldor Fire has grown to 186,568 acres and currently threatens more than 33,600 structures in its latest update, which was posted at 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Three first responders and two civilians were hurt on Monday, according to the agency. The fire destroyed 482 single-family homes, as well as 11 commercial properties, 171 minor structures, and 39 other structures.

Because of the casino gambling activities on the Nevada border, the Lake Tahoe area is generally busy with tourists looking for outdoor activities. Forecasters, on the other hand, warned of dangerous fire conditions through Tuesday, pushing the residents to leave. Residents of Douglas County, Nevada, were also urged to remain vigilant and ready for possible evacuation orders, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Douglas County is home to almost 48,000 people.

The “critical thing is to evacuate early,” according to CAL Fire Chief Thom Porter, since “there is fire behavior happening in California that we have never seen before.” Local officials had anticipated the Caldor Fire moving closer to the lake, according to Officer Travis Cabral of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, “which is why we started the evacuation phase the way we did.”

Here’s a map showing the places in El Dorado County that have been ordered to evacuate. A total of 43,400 people have been evacuated as of Monday, with roughly 30,000 of those evacuees occurring in El Dorado County. Nearly 4,000 people from Amador County, 3,359 from Alpine County, 2, 504 from Plumas County, and 1,560 from Trinity County were evacuated.

Marley Reel, a resident of the south shore, told The Mercury News that it “feels very strange” that officials are “evacuating the entire south shore.” She did acknowledge, though, that the Caldor Fire is currently “out of control.” Residents like Reel were caught in traffic on Highway 50 before 5:00 p.m. Monday as a large number of people left the area.

