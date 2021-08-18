Caldor Fire Destroys Nearly All Homes in Grizzly Flats, California.

According to the Associated Press, the Caldor Fire destroyed nearly all residences in the California hamlet of Grizzly Flats, a forest settlement of approximately 1,200 people.

The fire destroyed the town, reducing homes to ash and metal. The town’s post office and elementary school were also damaged. The streets were littered with downed power lines and poles destroyed by the fire.

Derek Shaves, a Grizzly Flats resident, said he returned to the hamlet Tuesday after escaping late Monday. He claimed that his home, as well as the majority of the homes in his area, had been destroyed.

Shaves described the pile of ash as “a pile of ash.” “Everyone on my block is a pile of ash, and every block I visited was completely devastated—except for five distinct homes that were safe.”

Wildfires in Northern California that have destroyed two mountain communities marched on into the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday, with a utility intentionally blacking out up to 51,000 customers to prevent fresh blazes.

The Caldor Fire, a few miles southeast of Greenville, burst through tinder-dry woods and scorched Grizzly Flats two weeks after the Dixie Fire destroyed most of the Gold Rush-era town.

Since the fire broke out Saturday, at least 50 homes have burnt in the region, according to fire officials, and two individuals have been hospitalized with critical injuries.

El Dorado County, where authorities were considering closing the entire El Dorado National Forest, was declared a state of emergency by Governor Gavin Newsom.

At a press conference, El Dorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais remarked, “We know this fire has done things no one could have imagined, but that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year.”

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday, both fires spread by tens of thousands of acres, torching trees and blazing brush left tinder-dry by high temperatures, low humidity, and drought. The fires were fanned by afternoon winds.

During the Dixie Fire, many resources were directed to Susanville, a town of about 18,000 people just a few miles from the fire’s northeastern perimeter. Residents were told to be prepared to flee, and further evacuations were issued for the month-old fire on Tuesday, which was just a third contained.

Pacific Gas & Electric announced late Tuesday that it has begun cutting down electricity to.