Caldor Fire destroyed over 450 structures, while Dixie Fire destroyed 1,259.

According to the Associated Press, the Caldor Fire has destroyed 447 buildings, while the Dixie Fire has damaged 1,259, as a dozen big wildfires erupted throughout California on Monday.

The Caldor Fire has charred more than 166 square miles of Sierra slopes southwest of Lake Tahoe in the El Dorado National Forest. Over 17,000 structures are currently under threat. Meanwhile, the huge Dixie Fire, which has burnt over 1,130 square miles of territory in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades region, has reached 40% containment.

According to Cal Fire, 678 single-family houses have been destroyed by the Dixie Fire.

As of Monday, over 13,500 firefighters were battling wildfires across the state, with the majority of the blazes blazing in the north.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, and thousands of people have been forced to abandon their homes due to the California wildfires.

There were no red flag warnings for critical conditions in Northern California, but the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection stated the fire danger would continue high through midweek.

The Dixie Fire has put nearly 13,000 structures in jeopardy.

The Caldor Fire’s toll of casualties has also risen.

According to Cal Fire, the risk of significant wildfires in Southern California would remain low. The inland intrusion of wet ocean air has kept sky gloomy and temperatures colder than typical for much of the day.

While Southern California has escaped large-scale wildfires so far this year, Los Angeles officials warned residents on Monday to keep an eye on what’s happening in the north because the region’s peak fire season occurs late in the year, when dry, gusty Santa Ana winds blow out of the interior and flow toward the coast.

During a briefing to display the city’s fleet of firefighting helicopters at Van Nuys Airport, Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas remarked, “That awareness is going to benefit us when it happens here in Southern California.”

“A risky environment that might lead to big, fast-moving brush fires,” he added, citing the combination of spring growth dried off by summer heat and heavy winds.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there were more than 90 significant, active fires in the United States on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.