Calderstones Park in Liverpool has a new outdoor adventure experience with an interactive map.

Trails & Tales, a new interactive map experience from one of Liverpool’s favorite parks, has opened.

Trails & Tales is part of the park’s continuing program of activities and is sponsored by Calderstones Park charity The Reader.

Visitors can utilize a computerized map to explore the park, which is the park’s newest effort.

Literature and heritage paths are available, or visitors can mix the two for a truly unique experience.

QR codes can be scanned with a smartphone or tablet on newly built wooden posts throughout the park, as well as on information boards.

The device then displays the digital map, which serves as a guide and provides information on Calderstones Park’s history.

The map incorporates images and audio recordings to improve visitors’ experiences, with information derived from local residents’ memories and tales as well as The Reader’s archive.

Tales are interspersed with pieces of literature by authors such as Jane Austen, Anton Chekov, and George Orwell.

The map also includes poems and excerpts from various spots within the park, with prominent voices including actors Maxine Peake and Claire Skinner, as well as writers Robert MacFarlane and Roger Robinson.

The Trails & Tales event was created in response to people seeking to participate in outdoor activities as a result of the pandemic while also learning about the park’s history.

“At a time when a simple walk outside has become such an important part of our day-to-day lives and welfare, we wanted to provide a method for people to discover literature and heritage while exploring the great outdoors,” said Anna Farrell, head of programmes at The Reader.

“At the core of Trails and Tales is literature, and you’ll be able to listen to poems and play extracts that have been picked to urge you to pause and think on your own, and others’, experiences in the world. At The Reader, we promote shared reading, and we hope that more people will be inspired by what they hear and read to see if literature can help them improve their lives.”

