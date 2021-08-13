Caitlyn Jenner officially launches her campaign for governor of California.

On Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner began a month-long campaign tour in her effort to become California’s next governor, raising new doubts about her motivation for entering the race.

The former Olympian and reality TV star dodged inquiries about whether she had secured any lucrative book or television deals in connection with Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall victory in September.

After being asked about signing any money-making side endeavors, Ms Jenner told reporters in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles, “I’ve never worked so hard for nothing in my life.” She then sidestepped a follow-up inquiry regarding possible deals.

Her campaign staff afterwards issued a statement noting, “She has not sought any money-making businesses in conjunction with the campaign.”

“It’s not a question she was expecting,” the campaign responded when asked why she didn’t react when asked about possible side agreements in the works.

Ms Jenner’s maiden candidacy for office has been dogged by questions about her motivations and whether she is waging a vanity campaign aimed at promoting her showbiz career. She has no experience leading a huge government such as California’s, which is the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The revelation that she fled out of the country after declaring her campaign to film a reality TV show in Australia, which Ms Jenner claims was a previously agreed engagement, sparked more suspicions.

Ms Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and has millions of followers on social media, also skipped the single candidate discussion, which took place on August 4. Her team says she canceled a planned statewide bus tour and instead flew to appearances.

Meanwhile, Mr. Newsom received a boost on Thursday from President Joe Biden, who issued a statement urging Californians to vote no on the recall on September 14. Mr. Newsom “knows how to get the job done because he’s done it before,” Mr. Biden said of his Democratic colleague.

Ms. Jenner's campaign has been out of the ordinary from the outset. Her first website was mostly focused on soliciting funds and selling campaign goods such as hats, T-shirts, and wine glasses with her name on them.