Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle, claiming that the backlash stems from “Woke Cancel Culture Run Amok.”

Caitlyn Jenner backed comedian Dave Chappelle in the wake of controversy over jokes about transgender people in his Netflix comedy special The Closer.

Employees at Netflix staged a walkout last week to protest the company’s support for the comedian and its decision to keep the special on the site, as well as the treatment of transgender employees. Chappelle claimed in an Instagram video on Monday that he was eager to meet with his critics but would not “bow” to their requests.

Dave Chappelle is completely correct. This isn’t a discussion about the LGBTQ community. It’s about woke cancel culture gone wild, with the goal of suppressing free speech.

Those who want to silence us must never capitulate or cave to their demands. pic.twitter.com/Nklalj6h5Y @Caitlyn Jenner — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn Jenner) 26th of October, 2021 Jenner retweeted the video and stated that Chappelle is “100% correct.” She dismissed the reaction as “woke cancel culture gone amok,” instead blaming it on “woke cancel culture run amok.” “We must never succumb or submit to those who seek to silence us,” she wrote on Twitter.

Chappelle’s Netflix special, which aired in early October, includes jokes about transgender women and their genitalia, as well as a defense of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been accused of transphobia. Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, has defended the contentious show, saying that it constitutes hate speech and should be removed from the streaming platform.

Employees at Netflix called for a fund to foster trans and non-binary talent, the hiring of trans persons into leadership positions, and the addition of disclaimers on the platform before transphobic titles ahead of the walkout.

Organizers of the walkout claim that Chappelle was invited to speak to them, but he claims he never got the offer. In Monday’s tape, he stated that he is “more than prepared” to offer the transgender community a platform as long as they follow certain guidelines. That means meeting him at a time and place of his choice, and only after they’ve watched his comedy show from start to finish.

“You are not going to summon me,” Chappelle stated. “I’m not going to give in to anyone’s demands.” Jenner, who revealed that she is transgender. This is a condensed version of the information.