Caitlyn Jenner backs Texas’ anti-abortion law and Governor DeSantis’ COVID strategy.

During an appearance on CNN Tuesday morning, Caitlyn Jenner, a candidate in the special California gubernatorial recall election, praised Texas’ infamous law barring abortions after six weeks despite claiming to be pro-choice.

Jenner, a Republican who gained to popularity as a gold medalist Olympian and through her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, believes states should be able to make their own laws, and she supports Texas’ right to do so in the case of abortion.

After six weeks, Texas approved a law prohibiting abortion. The rule has been attacked by reproductive rights groups, who claim it is an attempt to circumvent Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that mandates abortion rights in the United States. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill, which took effect last Wednesday. It’s one of the most stringent abortion laws in the country, covering situations of rape and incest with the exception of medical emergency.

Jenner stated, “I am supporting a woman’s right to choose.” “I am also in favor of a state’s ability to set its own laws, so I support Texas’ decision. That is their choice.”

She did say, though, that if she were elected governor, she would not make “any changes” to California’s abortion laws.

“You are good with the Texas law, even though you say you support abortion rights, you are fine with a statute that essentially outlaws abortion,” CNN host Brianna Keilar pushed back against her comments.

Jenner said, “They have the freedom to do anything they want in their state.”

She also stated that she supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, despite the fact that he has been chastised for the state’s high case count and death rate. Jenner earlier lauded DeSantis for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, describing him as a “genuine” leader.

Jenner was asked if the fact that the state has the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per capita affects her mind about how he handled the outbreak. Jenner said she hasn’t been paying attention to the issue in Florida because she has been so focused on California. Despite this, she believes DeSantis performed admirably during the outset of the pandemic.

