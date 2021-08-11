Cafe owner photographed buying in Aldi makes a “brilliant return.”

People from all around Merseyside have spoken out in support of a business owner who retaliated after online reviews suggested she was seen buying for goods for her café in Aldi.

The Washington Newsday reported yesterday that Harbour Cafe Bar, located on Station Road in Ainsdale Village, had received two similar evaluations, prompting the proprietor to comment on Google reviews.

“Unfortunately, I will not be eating at the Harbour café due to a member of staff wearing harbour uniform shopping in Aldi this morning,” the review said.

“Now, you might argue that it’s to tide them over until their delivery arrives or that they’re doing their own grocery shopping, but with eight steaks, five butter, and eight packs of ham, it’s definitely for the café, then it’s outside to jump in a Mercedes.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you all, but the vegetables isn’t what I would call fresh, but if you mean fresh as in Aldi this morning, you’re correct.

“But it may not be so fresh because we don’t know how long it’s been in Aldi’s warehouse, thus a steak in Aldi costs £4 and they charge £21n quids, making a 100% profit 5x the amount paid, rip off.”

The owner responded to the review by stating that the pub does not serve “steak or ham on the menu” and that she was doing a personal shop.

“Hello Stuart,” it says. I was actually working on my home business. My spouse and children will eat the steak, while the dogs will eat the ham.

“If you came to the pub, you would notice that our menu does not include steak or ham.

“We receive our meat from Broughs Butchers in the village, which you certainly haven’t seen deliver 2-3 times a week either!!!

“The butter is for the bar because we don’t use margarine and my husband had the Bentley, so I had to use the Mercedes.

“Thank you for the feedback, Stuart.”

Another review, from a Robert, was met with a similar response: “All food bought from Aldi witnessed them buying loads.”

