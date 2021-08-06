Cafe ‘absolutely destroyed’ after blaze rips through building

One of the first people to arrive at the scene of a massive blaze in Wirral shared this dramatic video of the roof appearing to collapse.

The fire broke out in the roof of a cafe at the back of a convenience store in New Ferry last night, sending plumes of smoke into the area and prompting over 200 calls to emergency services.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt in the blaze, which is believed to have started in the Riverside Cafe in Clipper View, off New Ferry Road, at around 12.40am today (Friday).

Derek Taberner, 39, who lives nearby, was one of the first to arrive at the scene.

He said: “I’d just driven back from the gym to see the roof of the building on fire and the alarm blaring.

“I phoned 999, while a lady on a bike was knocking on people’s doors in the side road right next to the shop to alert them and make sure they were out.

“The fire was just getting bigger and bigger, and then the roof caved in.

“The emergency services were now on the scene but the cafe was absolutely destroyed.”

Six fire engines were sent to deal with the fire, with firefighters spending several hours tackling the blaze which tore through Riverside cafe based at the rear of the Premier convenience store in Clipper View.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the in the two storey building, with the blaze visible across New Ferry and beyond.

Today, emergency services remained at the scene with road closures in place in the area as Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue service carried out an investigation into the circumstances behind the blaze.