Caesars Entertainment has canceled the ‘For God and Country’ event, which was linked to QAnon.

Caesars Entertainment changed its mind about the “For God & Country Patriot Double Down” event, which was organized by The Patriot Voice, on Tuesday. The QAnon Movement is closely linked to the Patriot Voice.

Even though The Patriot Voice’s website promises that participants may expect to witness “your favorite Patriots and Digital Soldiers, enjoy top-notch entertainment, and experience pure patriotism,” the online ticketing system is momentarily unavailable when you reach the event registration page.

In an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Caesars Entertainment confirmed that the event will not be held at any of its nearby locations.

Caesars Entertainment spokeswoman Kate Whiteley stated in an email Tuesday, “We can confirm that the Patriot Double Down will no longer be held at Caesars Entertainment facilities.”

The Associated Press quoted Whiteley as saying that the company’s activities aren’t representative of Caesars Entertainment.

“Events held in our facilities do not reflect the company’s beliefs, nor do they constitute an endorsement of any group or organization,” Whiteley explained. “All of our visitors are required to follow local laws and rules, including the present indoor mask requirement.”

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that claims many leaders and celebrities are members of a satanic pedophilia cabal. The truth, according to QAnon, will be revealed during a future event known as the “Great Awakening.” Former President Donald Trump was viewed as the guy who would overcome the conspiracy by believers. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the QAnon movement opposes mask mandates and immunizations.

QAnon supporters have been spotted at Trump rallies in the run-up to the 2020 election. A few QAnon members are currently on trial for their role in the Capitol insurgency on January 6.

In March of 2021, a QAnon follower from Wisconsin pleaded guilty to assaulting two uniformed US Army personnel.

