Cadbury’s Secret Santa Postal Service is handing out thousands of free chocolate bars this holiday season.

Cadbury’s Secret Santa Postal Service is coming to Liverpool, allowing consumers to send a complimentary chocolate bar to someone they care about in secret.

Simply go to the Secret Santa Postal Service, which will be set up in Liverpool, and choose from a delicious range of Cadbury chocolate bars to mail for free anywhere in the UK.

Classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, Winter Orange, Winter Wonderland, Oreo, Caramel, Wholenut, and Fruit & Nut are among the flavors available.

On November 2nd, you can attend Cadbury’s Secret Santa Postal Service at Anfield Stadium.