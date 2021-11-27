Cadbury’s Secret Santa is giving away tens of thousands of free chocolate bars in Liverpool today.

Cadbury’s Secret Santa Postal Service has arrived in Liverpool, allowing consumers to mail a complimentary chocolate bar to a loved one in secret.

Simply go to the Secret Santa Postal Service, which will be set up at Anfield Stadium, and select from a variety of Cadbury chocolate bars to mail for free anywhere in the UK.

Classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, Winter Orange, Winter Wonderland, Oreo, Caramel, Wholenut, and Fruit & Nut are among the flavors available.

Cadbury has teamed with the Trussell Trust, a charity that fights hunger and strives to eliminate the need for food banks in the United Kingdom, once again.

Cadbury will donate one bar on your behalf to someone who needs to use a food bank in the Trussell Trust network for every Cadbury Secret Santa sent.

“We can’t wait for Cadbury Secret Santa to be a tangible pop-up once again – bringing it back into the real world feels really festive!” said Emma Paxton, senior brand manager for Cadbury Christmas.

With our glass-and-a-half attitude, we’re especially happy to be renewing our collaboration with The Trussell Trust to support their crucial mission of fighting poverty. This year, we’re hoping that fans will once again embrace their generous spirit by delivering a delectable secret something to someone special.” Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Cadbury’s Secret Santa Postal Service will be at Anfield Stadium, Anfield Rd, Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0TH.