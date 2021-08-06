Cadbury released a Christmas treat in August, dividing shoppers.

After seeing the debut of Christmas Cadbury Chocolates this month, shoppers were split.

Christmas seems to arrive earlier and earlier each year, and while there is much disagreement about when holiday decorations and music should first appear, the vast majority of people agree that it should be after the summer.

Cadbury, on the other hand, has already introduced their Dairy Milk Chocolate Snowman, which has left customers shocked.

New Foods UK, a popular Instagram page with 244k followers, posted a photo of the Christmas delight.

Food aficionados hungry for information on all the latest product launches spotted in supermarkets and outlets across the country have flocked to the food site’s social media pages.

Instagram

“Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Snowmen are back!” New Foods UK captioned the image of the chocolate snowman. We are overjoyed that these have returned!! The truffle-like center is fantastic! Cadbury Gifts Direct now has them in stock.”

Although the photo received over 2,000 likes, buyers were split.

They expressed themselves in the comments area.

“It’s August tho,” Suzanna said, adding a sobbing laughing emoji.

“Seriously, it’s August,” Peter said.

“Halloween is first,” Clare said, adding a sobbing laughing emoji.

“LOL – we’re supposed to experience a heatwave from mid-August!” said another customer.

Some buyers, on the other hand, were overjoyed with the chocolate’s early reappearance.

“Looooove these!!!” exclaimed Danielle.

“Omg they are so nice!!,” Lisa exclaimed.

“Take my money!” Tasha exclaimed.

Laura responded on a friend’s post, “They’re back,” with a heart eye emoji.

“Omg, they’re back already!” Safia exclaimed. Yaaaassss.”

“CHRISTMASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS