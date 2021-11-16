Cadbury lovers are ecstatic about a new ‘wonderful’ Christmas treat available at Morrisons, Asda, and Sainsbury’s.

Cadbury fans are ecstatic to learn about a new chocolate delicacy coming out just in time for Christmas.

Newfoodsuk posted a photo of the Cadbury chocolate dish to Instagram, where it received more than 150 likes and comments from eager customers.

The treat incorporates a flavor that has gained a lot of traction in the last year: chocolate orange.

“New Cadbury Chocolate Orange Yule Log!!” newfoodsuk wrote in a post to its 259k followers. We love the original Cadbury Yule Log, so we had to give this a try! This didn’t let me down; the chocolate orange flavor is perfect!” Instagram The post received over 3000 likes and 161 comments in a short amount of time, with many people tagging their friends.

£2.50 gets you a Cadbury Chocolate Orange Yule Log.