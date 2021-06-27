Cadbury has released three new chocolate bars, but some customers are disappointed.

Cadbury, the world’s largest chocolate company, has announced a huge change for customers, but not everyone is pleased.

The chocolatier, which is owned by Mondelez, has announced the launch of three all-new chocolate bars, from which the public can choose their favorite.

The latest ‘Cadbury Inventor’ innovations include Fizzing Cherry, Banoffee Nut Crumble, and No Frownie Brownie.

All of the chocolate bars are currently available for £1.49 at major stores.

The new favorites, which were created by fans for fans, haven’t been well received by consumers so far, with some voicing their displeasure on social media, according to BirminghamLive.

“Ewww no thanks,” one consumer said on social media.

A third wrote, “None of them please,” while a second remarked, “None since I don’t like dairy milk chocolate.”

“Cadbury chocolate is horrible; I’m no longer a fan; Lindt chocolate is way superior,” a fourth commented.

Cadbury is the creator of some of the most well-known chocolate bars, including Twirl, Wispa, and Dairy Milk.

Cadbury fans frequently want the reintroduction of some of their favorite chocolates from the past, such as the Dream bar.

Could these newcomers, however, compete with the old favorites?

“We know the Cadbury Inventor competition is a fan favorite because it allows for amazing new ingredients and flavors to be explored and tried, and this year has really set the bar high,” said Pippa Rodgers, Cadbury tablets brand manager.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to share the three delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk flavours with the public with Josh, Roxy, and Sophie, but there can only be one winner,” said the team.

“It’s time for our experts, the fans, to ‘Be The Judge,’ and pick which bar is deserving of a return to supermarket shelves next year!”

All major supermarkets, as well as cadburyinventor.com and cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk, carry the Fizzing Cherry, Banoffee Nut Crumble, and No Frownie Brownie.