Cadbury has released new ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Brownie Bites,’ which we are quite excited to taste!

Cadbury aficionados, take note! The country’s favorite chocolate producer has just released its “most chocolaty offering yet”!

They’re called ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Brownie Bites,’ and they’re made with smooth, velvety Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and a delicious, fudgy brownie.

These really decadent nibbles, which were tested by lucky celebrity chocolate enthusiasts Ferne McCann and Myleene Klass, come in packs of 15 and are only available at Asda and Tesco.

More than just brownies, each mouthful is stacked and evenly loaded with Cadbury Dairy Milk, the nation’s favorite chocolate. What could be better than biting into a sweet, gooey brownie and being greeted by a mouthful of chocolate bliss?

These bite-sized delights are the perfect companion to a nice night in – or perfect for throwing into your on-the-go lunch.

“We know how much delight chocolate can offer, and these surely do not disappoint!” remarked Peter Duncan, European Licensing Director at Baker & Baker. The combination of fudgy brownie and silky chocolate is a match made in heaven, and it’s a fantastic addition to our minibite collection. We can’t wait to hear what Cadbury enthusiasts have to say about it!”

Cadbury’s Minibite range includes Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel flapjack bites, Cadbury Dairy Milk Cornflake Cluster bites, and Cadbury Dairy Milk biscuits, among other items.