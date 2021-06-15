Cadbury has released a new limited-edition chocolate bar, which many people are eager to test.

Cadbury has released a new limited-edition chocolate bar, which will be available this month.

If your father is a football lover, you might want to try to get a bar this week in time for Father’s Day.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Club Bars are a collaboration between Cadbury and nine Premier League and EFL Championship League football clubs. However, Everton supporters may want to turn away immediately.

Shoppers at Marks & Spencer were taken aback by a £7.50 shirt seen on Holly Willoughby.

For followers of Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, Aston Villa FC, Birmingham City FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion FC, and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, the bars come in nine various packaging styles.

The limited-edition bars include 360g of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, each wrapped in its own “kit” inspired by the clubs’ renowned logos, uniforms, and stadiums.

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 20, and you can get a chocolate just in time by ordering one for £6 from Cadbury Gifts. The chocolate bars can also be found at a few select merchants.

They’d make a great birthday present for any Reds supporters, or you could get ahead and start your Christmas shopping now!